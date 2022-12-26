Taylor and Texas A&M host Northwestern State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (8-4) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -16.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 67-62 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Aggies are 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Taylor averaging 3.7.

The Demons are 4-3 in road games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Demarcus Sharp is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article