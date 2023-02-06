Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host conference foe St. John's (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on St. John’s (NY) in a matchup of Big East teams. The Bulldogs are 8-4 on their home court. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.4.

The Red Storm are 4-9 in Big East play. St. John’s (NY) scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is averaging 12 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

David Jones is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.1 points and 12.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article