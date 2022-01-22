The Bulldogs have gone 2-5 against Big East opponents. Butler gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.
The Friars and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Friars. Al Durham is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Providence.
Taylor is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.
