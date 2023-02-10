Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host conference foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-9 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 8-5 OVC)
The Panthers have gone 4-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Hodges is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.
