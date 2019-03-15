LAS VEGAS — Deshon Taylor recorded 18 points and 10 assists to carry Fresno State to a 76-50 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Aguir Agau had 16 points for Fresno State (23-8). Nate Grimes added 13 points. New Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State.

Braxton Huggins, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Bulldogs, had 1 point (0 of 11).

Lavelle Scottie had 13 points for the Falcons (14-18). Caleb Morris added 10 points. Chris Joyce had seven rebounds.

Fresno State’s Deshon Taylor drives past Air Force’s Christopher Joyce during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

