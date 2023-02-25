Taylor, Central Michigan Chippewas to host Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-17, 7-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-18, 5-10 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -3; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Brian Taylor and the Central Michigan Chippewas host David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Chippewas have gone 6-6 at home. Central Michigan has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies have gone 7-8 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bass averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Taylor is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Coit is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

