Taylor, Coleman power Texas A&M past Abilene Christian 77-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 17 points, Henry Coleman III had a double-double and Texas A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Abilene Christian 77-58 on Friday night.

After leading by five points at halftime, a 3-pointer by Taylor pushed the Aggies’ lead to 49-35 with 15:24 left in the game. Texas A&M led by double digits the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Dexter Dennis for the final margin was the Aggies’ largest lead.