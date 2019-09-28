After allowing 81 yards rushing through the first three games, the Wisconsin defense surrendered 97 yards on the ground to Northwestern (1-3, 0-2).

The Badgers’ defense sacked backup quarterback Aidan Smith once and starter Hunter Johnson three times, including one by safety Eric Burrell that caused a fumble by Johnson in the end zone. Matt Henningsen recovered to make it 14-3 in the third quarter for Wisconsin. Noah Burks added the other after intercepting Smith and returning it 68 yards down the Wisconsin sideline.

Johnson went 10-for-21 and Smith completed 8 of 19 passes and had a late 15-yard touchdown to JJ Jefferson. Drake Anderson had 16 carries for 69 yards and a 4-yard score for the defending Big Ten West champion Wildcats, who dropped their second straight game conference game.

Charlie Kuhbander added a 29-yard field goal for Northwestern.

Chris Orr had two sacks and Collin Wilder added another for a Badgers’ defense that is allowing just 7.3 points per game through the first four contests.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: Defensively, the Wildcats, like last season, made it hard for the Wisconsin offense. But a loose offensive line and a lack of production at the quarterback position will continue to haunt the Wildcats’ offense.

Wisconsin: Jack Coan won his sixth straight start, but needed the Badgers’ defense to have a big day to overcome a lackluster day. The defense responded, as Coan finished 15-for-21 with 113 yards and an interception by Northwestern defensive back JR Pace.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With one of the top running backs in the history of college football and a stout defense, No. 8 Wisconsin continues to prove it is one of the top teams in the country and deserves to be on the short list of teams that can seriously contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

TOP-10 BADGERS

Wisconsin now has won five straight against Northwestern when ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll .

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Plays Nebraska on Oct. 5 on the road.

Wisconsin: Hosts Kent State on Oct. 5.

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP

