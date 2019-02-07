CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Terry Taylor scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Austin Peay dispatched SIU-Edwardsville 80-45 on Thursday night.

The Governors (17-7, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference) raced to a 33-5 lead as Taylor scored 18 of their points with nine coming from beyond the 3-point arc.

Austin Peay led 42-18 at the break on 18-of-36 shooting. Taylor had 20 by halftime. SIU-Edwardsville (8-15, 4-7) missed 19 of their first 25 shots and turned it over 11 times before intermission.

It’s the second time in as many months Taylor has feasted on the Cougars. He posted his career-high 33 points when he made half his 24-shot attempts on Jan. 17 in a 79-71 win at Edwardsville, Illinois. In the two games combined Taylor shot 21 of 38 (55.2) from the field.

Steve Harris scored 12 and Jabari McGhee and Isaiah Hart each scored 11 for Austin Peay.

Brandon Jackson led the Cougars with 12 points, David McFarland 11 and Jaylen McCoy 10.

