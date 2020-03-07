Skylar Mays, who also played his last home game, contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Both Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford scored 13 points.

Anthony Edwards was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13) with 17 points. Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Georgia player in double figures with 12.

LSU built a comfortable 49-34 halftime lead on the strength of its shooting. The Tigers made 64% of their field goals attempts (18 of 28) in the first half. In addition, LSU connected on 6 of 10 of its 3-point attempts.

The Tigers took control of the game midway through the opening half. A 3 by Mays with 12:09 before halftime broke a tie at 14 and started a 16-5 LSU run. Mays and Aundre Hyatt each scored five points during that stretch.

LSU had another outburst a few minutes later in the first half. After Georgia reduced its deficit to seven points, the Tigers went on a 12-2 run. Mays and Smart knocked down 3-pointers in this span as LSU went ahead 42-25 with 3:20 remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs came no closer than 13 points in the second half. A field goal by Watford with 6:53 remaining in the game put the Tigers ahead by 20 points for good. The 30-point margin of victory was the largest for LSU in an conference game in 11 seasons. The Tigers beat Ole Miss 83-51 in 2009.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs ended the regular season with back-to-back losses against Florida and LSU. Georgia has a losing overall record at 15-16 and finished 13th in the SEC standings.

LSU: The Tigers finished tied with Auburn for second place in the SEC. LSU lost its regular-season game at Auburn and will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament. The Tigers won 21 regular-season games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they did it three straight years (1979-81).

UP NEXT

Georgia will play in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville on Wednesday night.

LSU earned a double-bye in the SEC tournament and will advance to a quarterfinal-round game Friday.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25