Taylor has 15 in SIU-Edwardsville's win over Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 15 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Longwood 61-56 on Sunday.
The Lancers (3-3) were led by DeShaun Wade, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Zac Watson added eight points and seven rebounds for Longwood. Leslie Nkereuwem also had eight points and two steals.
NEXT UP
SIU-Edwardsville plays Saturday against UMKC on the road, while Longwood hosts Mary Baldwin on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.