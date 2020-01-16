Jailyn Ingram added 16 points, hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner with less than a second to go to force overtime as the Owls rallied from 11 down in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation.

Donovan Sims hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points the Blue Raiders (4-14, 0-5) who have lost five in a row. Jayce Johnson added a career-high 22 points and Antonio Green 21.

Middle Tennessee shot 46% from the field but made 14 of 25 3-pointers (56%). Florida Atlantic shot 51%, going 11 of 29 behind the arc, and made just 14 of 22 free throws.

