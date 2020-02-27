Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (13-17, 7-10). James Baker added 12 points. Jordan Walker had 11 points.
Djimon Henson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, was held to four points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).
Austin Peay finishes out the regular season against Murray State on the road on Saturday. Morehead State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.
