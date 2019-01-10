CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Terry Taylor had 17 points and seven rebounds to guide Austin Peay to a 78-60 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

Steve Harris had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Governors (11-5, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), while Zach Glotta and Jarrett Givens pitched in with 11 points each.

Skyler Hogan topped the Redhawks (6-10, 1-2) with 16 points, while Sage Tolbert snared 10 rebounds to go with eight points. Ledarrius Brewer, Southeast Missouri State’s leading scorer at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Austin Peay raced out to a 37-20 halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half. The Governors shot 52.5 percent from the floor and sank 8 of 21 3-point tries. The Redhawks shot 41 percent and hit just 2 of 14 from distance.

