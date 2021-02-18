Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars (8-13, 6-9), making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.
Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Feb. 1.
