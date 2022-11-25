Taylor leads Marshall against Morehead State after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Andrew Taylor scored 24 points in Marshall’s 82-70 win against the Chicago State Cougars. The Thundering Herd have gone 3-0 at home. Marshall has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC shooting 29.4% from downtown. Jalen Hawkins leads the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Marshall.

Hawkins is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for Morehead State.

