Taylor leads No. 24 Texas A&M against Mississippi State after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 6-9 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -1; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 68-63 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 in home games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 10.9.

The Aggies are 13-2 against conference opponents. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 6.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Advertisement

Taylor is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article