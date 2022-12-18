Taylor leads Oregon State to 65-56 victory over Green Bay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points and Oregon State defeated Green Bay 65-56 on Sunday. Taylor made 6 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer for the Beavers (6-6). He added six rebounds and three assists. Dexter Akanno scored 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Akanno scored all of his points in the first half and Taylor had eight to help the Beavers take a 30-23 lead at halftime. Randy Tucker’s 3-pointer gave the Phoenix an 18-16 lead midway through the half. Akanno scored six from there, including a layup at the buzzer.

Zae Blake hit a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within 35-32 with 14:24 remaining. Christian Wright made two free throws and a rebound basket, Justin Rochelin had a three-point play and Jordan Pope had a layup off a turnover to cap a 17-5 run and Oregon State led 52-35 with 7:06 remaining.

Clarence Cummings III finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-11), who have lost three straight and fell to 0-7 on the road. Brock Heffner scored 13, and Blake contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Oregon State shot 48% overall but made just 3 of 15 from 3-point range. The Beavers outscored Green Bay 30-16 in the paint and turned 15 Green Bay turnovers into 17 points.

The Phoenix shot 41% and made 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article