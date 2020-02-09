Saint Peter’s joined Rider atop the conference standings with Monmouth, Siena and Manhattan all a half-game behind.

Cameron Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 14 for the Peacocks, hitting all eight of his free throws. He added five rebounds and three steals. Freshman Aaron Estrada scored 11 on 4-of-6 shooting.

AD

Deion Hammond scored a career-high 30 points for the Hawks (13-10, 7-5), hitting 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Ray Salnave added 13 points but hit only 5 of 17 shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25