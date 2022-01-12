The Panthers have gone 2-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.
The Cougars are 0-1 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.
The Panthers and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Kashawn Charles is averaging 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Shaun Doss is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.