Taylor leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game

Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -4.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Florida Gators after Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 94-53 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 at home. Texas A&M is third in the SEC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Gators are 3-2 in SEC play. Florida averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Colin Castleton is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

