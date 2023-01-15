Taylor, Lehigh Mountain Hawks to visit Jones, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 4-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Loyola (MD) in Patriot action Monday. The Greyhounds are 4-4 on their home court. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-2 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds and Mountain Hawks meet Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 13.8 points. Evan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article