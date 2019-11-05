Tyler Toopes had 21 points for the Mighty Oaks. He also had seven turnovers. Nathaniel Schmittler added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Oakland City is a National Christian College Athletic Association program.

Austin Peay takes on Western Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

