CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Terry Taylor and Jabari McGhee combined for 52 points, making 21 of 31 shots, and Austin Peay blew the doors off after halftime, wrapping up its nonconference season with a 95-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Taylor scored a career-best 32 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. McGhee finished with 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Chris Porter-Bunton scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Jarrett Givens added 10 points for the Governors (6-5), who are on a four-game streak.

Leading 46-39 at the half, Austin Peay held the Mastodons (6-7) to 13 field goals and 39-percent shooting in the final period. Austin Peay scored 49 points, making 18 of 26 shots, a blazing 69 percent, in the second half. The 95 points is the Governors highest total against a Division I opponent this season.

John Konchar led Purdue Fort Wayne with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kason Harrell scored 18 and Matt Weir 10.

