Taylor, No. 11 Duke women pull away from N.C. State 77-62

DURHAM, N.C. — Celeste Taylor scored 21 points, Elizabeth Balogun had a double-double and No. 11 Duke pulled away from North Carolina State for a 77-62 win on Thursday night to remain tied for first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game to go.
Notre Dame, which closes at Louisville, is also 14-3.
Jada Boyd scored 19 points for the Wolfpack (18-10, 8-9). Jakia Brown-Turner added 12 points and Saniya Rivers 11. North Carolina State was ranked No. 6 when the visiting Blue Devils, then unranked, won the first game 72-58 on Dec. 29.
Duke started a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 49-36 lead, the first time the difference reached double figures, as N.C. State missed four straight shots.
The Blue Devils led 54-44 entering the fourth quarter and then scored the first seven points, starting with a Reigan Richardson three-point play.
Brown-Turner and Rivers hit 3s as the Wolfpack scored eight straight to get within nine with just under four minutes to go, but Taylor answered with a 3-pointer to end the threat.
The Blue Devils had four 3-pointers in the first half to one for the Wolfpack and that was the difference for Duke’s 33-30 lead.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25