Taylor puts up 19 as Butler knocks off St. John's (NY) 68-66

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John’s (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night.
Posh Alexander finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Red Storm (14-11, 4-10). St. John’s (NY) also got 14 points from Rafael Pinzon. Joel Soriano also had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Bates scored 12 points in the first half and Butler went into halftime trailing 41-34. Butler outscored St. John’s (NY) by nine points in the second half. Taylor led the way with 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Butler plays Friday against Xavier at home, and St. John’s (NY) hosts Providence on Saturday.
___
