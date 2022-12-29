Taylor scores 15, Marshall beats Appalachian State 79-53

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Andrew Taylor scored 15 points as Marshall beat Appalachian State 79-53 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
Tyree Boykin led the Mountaineers (7-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Dibaji Walker added seven points for Appalachian State. Xavion Brown also had six points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Marshall hosts James Madison while Appalachian State visits Southern Miss.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.