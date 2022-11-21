Taylor scores 24, Marshall knocks off Chicago State 82-70

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Andrew Taylor’s 24 points helped Marshall defeat Chicago State 82-70 on Monday night.
The Cougars (2-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two blocks. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 17 points, six assists and two steals for Chicago State. In addition, Jahsean Corbett had 11 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Marshall plays Morehead State at home on Saturday, and Chicago State visits Cleveland State on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.