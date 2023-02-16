Taylor scores 28 as Marshall beats Georgia Southern 84-83

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Andrew Taylor scored 28 points and his layup with 14 seconds left were the game’s final points and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 84-83 on Thursday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 24 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 25 points while going 9 of 12 and 6 of 12 from the free throw line and grabbed five rebounds.