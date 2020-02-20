Wesley Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (16-12, 8-7). Shakem Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Reserve Mark Freeman had 10 points and nine assists, but he also committed nine of Tennessee State’s 22 turnovers.

Eastern Kentucky shot 49% from the floor but just 29% from distance (6 of 21). The Colonels made 13 of 16 free throws. Tennessee State shot 45% overall, 39% from distance (9 of 23) but made just 7 of 14 foul shots.

The Colonels improved to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee State 92-88 on Jan. 18.

