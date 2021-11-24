The Bulldogs (4-3) built a 9-0 lead and extended it to 18-2 before a 14-6 spurt capped by Tredyn Christensen’s dunk brought the Silverwords within 24-16 at 7:51 before halftime.
Jair Bolden buried a 3-pointer nearly a minute-and-a-half later for a 29-17 lead and Butler led by double digits the rest of the way. Butler led 45-29 at halftime and started the second half with a 6-0 run and it was never threatened.
Kevin Kremer scored 12 points off the bench, Christensen 10 in reserve and Isaac Amaral-Artharee 10 for Chaminade.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—