Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime on Saturday.
Avery Felts finished with 18 points for the Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7). Caleb Fields added 17 points and 10 assists for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also put up 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Red Wolves’ seventh in a row.
Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall hosts UL Monroe and Arkansas State visits Southern Miss.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.