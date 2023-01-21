Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT

Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime.

Taylor also contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman shot 5 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.