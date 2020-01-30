Ingram’s layup with 7:29 remaining gave the Owls (13-9, 5-4 Conference USA) a 56-54 lead and they never trailed again. Carson Williams tied at 65 with 45 seconds left for Western Kentucky (14-7, 7-2). The Hilltoppers entered with a five-game win streak.
Michael Forrest scored 12 for FAU and Jaylen Sebree, Karlis Silins and Taylor scored 10 apiece.
Josh Anderson scored 20 for Western Kentucky, Hollingsworth 18 and Jared Savage 13.
