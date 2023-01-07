Tchewa and South Florida host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (7-8, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-8, 0-2 AAC)
The Shockers have gone 0-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.8.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.
Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Shockers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.