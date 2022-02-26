John Newman III had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (17-12, 7-9). Mika Adams-Woods added 10 points. Ody Oguama had seven rebounds.
David DeJulius, who led the Bearcats in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
The Bulls evened the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated South Florida 70-59 on Feb. 9.
___
___
