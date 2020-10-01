TCU at No. 9 Texas: The Horned Frogs won only six of their last 39 meetings against Texas when they were still together in the old Southwest Conference through the 1995 season. Coach Gary Patterson and TCU have matched that win total in eight games since joining the Longhorns in the Big 12 less than a decade ago. Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has 688 yards passing for 10 touchdowns with one interception this season. He had 321 yards and two TDs against TCU last season, but also had the only four-interception game of his career. As a true freshman last October, Max Duggan threw for 273 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 72 yards and another score in the Frogs’ 37-27 win. He threw for 241 yards against Iowa State in his only half of action last week.