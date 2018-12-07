TCU center Kevin Samuel, center, shoots as Southern California forward Bennie Boatwright, left, and forward Nick Rakocevic defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Alex Robinson stood smiling at center court with the MVP plaque. Then he turned around and repeatedly urged his teammates over.

After all, it was hardly a one-man show when TCU drubbed Southern California 96-61 for its fourth straight victory at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader on Friday night.

“I feel like it was a team effort so I didn’t feel like I should be out there celebrating by myself,” said Robinson, who scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures.

The Horned Frogs (7-1) dominated throughout in front of a slew of NBA executives and scouts at Staples Center.

“We’re playing good basketball right now and we’re getting better,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

USC (5-4) never made a sustained run in dropping its second in a row. Bennie Boatwright scored 14 points and Nick Rakocevic added 13, making 9 of 10 free throws.

“This is an embarrassing loss for us,” coach Andy Enfield said.

TCU hit a season-high 12 3-pointers, led by Jaylen Fisher with five, which equaled his career high set at SMU two nights earlier. Fisher finished with 15 points.

“He’s huge for us,” Robinson said of Fisher. “He spreads the floor, he creates for others and he’s a good presence on defense.”

Robinson, the nation’s assist leader, had eight. Kouat Noi and JD Miller had 14 points each.

The Horned Frogs breezed to a 20-point halftime lead on their way to piling up a season-best 96 points.

They went up by 30 midway through the second half when Desmond Bane, Robinson, Noi and Miller combined to score TCU’s first 30 points.

The Trojans shot a season-low 32 percent and committed a season-high 20 turnovers that led to 27 points for TCU.

“Did not see this coming,” Enfield said. “We had a decent week of practice and we just did not perform.”

TIP-INS

TCU: The Horned Frogs controlled the boards, 41-33, led by a career-high 13 from Kevin Samuel. ... The game marked a homecoming for Dixon, who is from nearby North Hollywood.

USC: The Trojans tied their lowest point total of the season. ... They also play their next two games away from Galen Center.

TOPPING 1,000

Robinson topped 1,000 points for his collegiate career, which began at Texas A&M. The senior guard has 1,008.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts Indiana State on Dec. 16.

USC: At Oklahoma on Dec. 15.

