SUPER SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bane has directly created 50 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. Bane has 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. TCU has an assist on 34 of 57 field goals (59.6 percent) over its previous three outings while West Virginia has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-lowest figure in the country. The TCU offense has produced just 65.4 points through 26 games (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

