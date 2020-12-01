SMU and TCU were unable to reschedule their game for this month because the Mustangs are being required by the American Athletic Conference to keep Dec. 12 open in case their league needs to make additional schedule changes.
TCU (4-4) plays its Big 12 finale Saturday at home against No. 19 Oklahoma State.
Louisiana Tech (4-3) is getting ready to play its first game since Oct. 31 at North Texas on Thursday. The Bulldogs’ last two games were canceled, and two others were postponed, including the game against the Mean Green that was originally scheduled for Nov. 7.
The Bulldogs had a scheduled Sept. 12 game at Baylor canceled after the Bears had positive COVID-19 tests that affected a position group.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.