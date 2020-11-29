Nembhard was only 3-of-10 shooting but 8 of 9 from the line, including two free throws that capped a 9-0 run that snapped a tie with under eight minutes to go.
Liberty (2-2) came in having made 41 3-pointers but in their fourth game in five days they were 6 of 28 from the arc. McGhee finished with 15 points but was just 2 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had nine rebounds. Parker scored 13 points.
The Flames beat Mississippi State and South Carolina in their previous two games but went to 0-7 against the Big 12 in program history.
