FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU junior point guard Jaylen Fisher will miss the rest of this season because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired right knee, and won’t return to the program next season.

Coach Jamie Dixon made the announcement about Fisher’s future on Thursday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Fisher’s college career is over. The 6-foot-2 guard could transfer to another school and, if granted a medical redshirt, could have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in only nine games this season.

Fisher missed the second half last season after tearing meniscus in his right knee last January. He needed additional surgery on that knee in the fall, and had been dealing with swelling and soreness. He last played Christmas Day.

In 61 games for TCU, Fisher averaged 10.9 points and 4.2 assists per game.

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo, TCU guard Jaylen Fisher tries to get past an Indiana State defender during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Fisher will miss the rest of this season because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired right knee, and won’t return to the program next season. Coach Jamie Dixon made the announcement about Fisher’s future on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Marco Garcia, File/Associated Press)

