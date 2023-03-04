Oklahoma hosts Baugh and No. 22 TCU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -2; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 TCU visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Damion Baugh scored 24 points in TCU’s 75-73 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners are 8-7 on their home court. Oklahoma is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Horned Frogs are 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU leads the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Baugh is averaging 13 points, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

