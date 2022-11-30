TCU plays Providence, looks for 4th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (5-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -6.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: TCU comes into a matchup against Providence as winners of three straight games. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 4.3.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Providence is sixth in the Big East scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for TCU.

Noah Locke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for Providence.

