TCU plays Providence, looks for 4th straight win

Providence Friars (5-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-1)
The Friars play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Providence is sixth in the Big East scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for TCU.
Noah Locke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for Providence.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.