Jakobe Coles added 12 points off the bench for TCU.
Eric Parrish’s layup with 11:20 remaining before halftime brought Grambling within 20-17, but TCU established a 16-0 outburst over the next 6:30 and went to intermission up 47-28.
Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points for Grambling.
TCU (10-1) moved its all-time record to 11-0 over Grambling in a series that first started Dec. 23, 1987. The Horned Frogs’ 35-point win Tuesday was their second-largest margin of victory against the Tigers (3-9).
