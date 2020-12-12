Texas A&M (3-1) shot 18 for 47 (38%) and missed 13 of 17 from 3-point range. Jay Chandler led the Aggies with 12 points, Quenton Jackson scored 11 and Emanuel Miller 10.
Miles’ layup with 12:03 remaining before halftime gave the Horned Frogs an 11-10 lead and they led the rest of the way. TCU went on to outscore the Aggies 30-8 over the next nine minutes and went on to build a 42-21 halftime lead.
Jaedon LeDee’s layup with 14:12 remaining gave TCU its largest lead at 58-25.
Despite the fact it was the 165th all-time game between the two teams, it was their first against each other since 1996 when they were both playing in the former Southwestern Conference.
The Aggies lead the overall series 88-77.
