TCU takes on Providence, seeks 4th straight win

Providence Friars (5-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: TCU heads into a matchup against Providence as winners of three games in a row. The Horned Frogs have gone 3-1 in home games. TCU averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Friars have gone 0-0 away from home. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for TCU.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 11.4 points for Providence.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

