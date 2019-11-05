Patterson said Delton obviously wanted to play more. Freshman Max Duggan has started the past six games.

Duggan is dealing with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand sustained in Saturday’s 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State. Michael Collins came in for Duggan and took a hard shot to the midsection on TCU’s last offensive play.

Patterson said he thinks Duggan will play Saturday against No. 11 Baylor, but that Collins probably won’t for the Frogs (4-4).

