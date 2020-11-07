The Horned Frogs (3-3, 3-3 Big 12) hadn’t won at home since beating Texas on Oct. 26, 2019, and had lost their first three games at Amon G. Carter Stadium this season. The win also snapped a five-game streak in the series against Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5) in which the visiting team had won each time.

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked five times while completing 23 of 40 passes for 234 yards with two long second-half touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Lynn Polk had a 60-yard catch-and-run when C.J. Ceasar II fell down, and the usual third-string sophomore cornerback in his first start for TCU was also beat on Erik Ezukanma’s 57-yarder.

After TCU’s opening drive started at the Tech 33, Duggan’s deep pass on the first play was intercepted in the end zone by Zech McPhearson. That ended Duggan’s streak of 127 consecutive passes without a pick.

Duggan’s 3-yard TD put the Frogs up 10-0 with 10:32 left in the second quarter, when Texas Tech still had minus-6 yards total offense and Colombi had already been sacked four times.

Trey Wolff kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, Tech’s first made field goal this season. But he was wide left on a 37-yard attempt with 2:44 left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will have a losing record in Big 12 play for the 11th season in a row, since going 5-3 in 2009. To avoid their fifth losing season in row overall, they would have to win their last three regular-season games — and then win if they get in a bowl game.

TCU: The Horned Frogs defense has done a must better job of getting to opposing quarterbacks. After five sacks combined in their first four games, they have had five in each of their last two games. Ochaun Mathis had three of the sacks against Texas Tech, which went three-and-out on nine of its first 12 drives.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: At home to play Baylor next Saturday.

TCU: Plays next Saturday at West Virginia.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25