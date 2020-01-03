The Horned Frogs (10-2) built their largest lead at 58-49 on Heard’s jumper with 6:45 left in the game. The Longhorns (8-5) went on an 14-3 run with Lashann Higgs’ 3-pointer giving Texas a 63-61 lead with 57 seconds left.
Michelle Berry added 15 points and 11 rebounds for TCU.
Higgs had 14 points, Joyner Holmes scored 12 and Sug Sutton added 10 for Texas.
The Longhorns had their largest lead at 22-14 and the Horned Frogs took control late in the third quarter with a 13-4 run.
