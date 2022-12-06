TCU's Garrett Riley is Broyles Award winner as top assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

Riley coached Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and coordinated the top offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs, who are 12-1 and in the College Football Playoff for the first time, lead the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or longer, with 10 going for at least 60 yards.